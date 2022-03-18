Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Armed Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Detroit Lakes man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for an armed robbery.
According to court documents, on November 11, 2020 34-year-old Levi Jerome entered a convenience store on the White Earth Indian Reservation carrying a rifle.
He pointed the gun at the store clerk and demanded she open the cash register. Jerome stole about $2,250 in cash from the register and from a drawer next to the register before leaving the store.
Get our free mobile app
He plead guilty to one count of robbery on November 2, 2021.
15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now
As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.