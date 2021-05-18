Man Sentenced for Shooting During a Funeral

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he ran into a funeral with a rifle and shot someone in the back of the head.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shelby Boswell of Fond Du Lac was sentenced in federal court Monday for illegally possessing and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

According to court documents, the shooting happened in October of 2019 on the grounds of Fond Du Lac Head Start, which is within a distance of 1,000 feet from the Fond Du Lac Ojibwe High School.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and survived.

Because Boswell has prior felony convictions in Beltrami County, Carlton County, and in the U.S. District Court, Boswell is prohibited under federal law from having a gun.

