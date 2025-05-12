Man Sentenced for Sexual Encounters With St. Cloud Runaway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man to probation for having sex with a runaway girl who was under 16-years-old at the time.

Twenty-six-year-old Andre Sudor Jr. also gets credit for serving 205 days in the county jail.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, Sudor met a pair of runaway girls last May and proceeded to have sex with one of the girls multiple times in the bathrooms of south St. Cloud businesses.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 500 block of 8th Avenue South last May to talk with the second girl who allegedly told police that Sudor and the other girl were having sex. She said she knew this because she was in the bathroom with Sudor and the other girl at the time.

According to the criminal complaint, Sudor consented to a search of his cell phone. Police say the phone contained nude photos of the victim and photos of Sudor sexually touching the girl as he took a photo in the mirror.

The charges alleged Sudor claimed he didn't know she was a juvenile.

Sudor pleaded guilty in January to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 14 and 15 years old.

