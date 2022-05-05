Man Sentenced for Drive-By Shootings in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting charge will serve additional prison time.

Twenty-year-old Jeremiah Torke was sentenced to three years in prison for shooting at two houses in St. Cloud in October of 2020. Torke is currently serving an eight-year sentence for shooting another man in the stomach in Kandiyohi County months earlier. A Stearns County judge ruled Torke should serve the three years consecutive to his Kandiyohi sentence rather than at the same time.

St. Cloud Police first responded that day to the 1500 block of 2nd Street North and met with a man who said several shots were fired at his home. Police found seven bullet holes in the home's siding and a bullet hole in a car window along with several spent shell casings.

Moments later, police responded to another shooting complaint in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue South. Officers met with a woman who was the mother of the first victim. Police found two bullet holes in the woman's siding, two more in a parked car, and more shell casings.

Get our free mobile app

Court records show Torke and another man were robbed in a drug deal at the 2nd Street North residence. A witness indicated Torke said he'd return and shoot up his place and his mother's place. Records show the witness said Torke shot at both homes to send a message.

As part of the guilty plea, three other charges were dismissed.

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For

St. Cloud's Iconic Victorian Home Hits the Market