CLEARWATER -- A St. Augusta man rolled his pickup truck Tuesday night after veering for a deer.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Nathaniel Kern was driving east on County Road 143 near Clearwater when the crash happened around 10:20 p.m.

The sheriff's office says Kern swerved to avoid the deer, overcorrected, entered the ditch and rolled. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

