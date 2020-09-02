Man Rescued Tuesday From Morrison County Grain Bin

BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP -- A Royalton man is going to be okay after he had to be rescued from a grain bin Tuesday.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says they were called out to a farm on Nature Road about three miles east of Royalton just after 4:00 p.m.

Authorities say 61-year-old James Schlichting was pinned in the bin up to his neck. Deputies and firefighters were able to tie a rope around Schlichting's arm and give him oxygen while they worked to pull him out.

Schlichting was freed after about two hours and brought to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated and released.

Sheriff Larsen credits swift action by emergency personnel, family and neighbors for saving Schlichting's life.