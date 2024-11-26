Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Girl at St. Cloud Home in 2021

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to raping a girl in the spring of 2021.

Twenty-four-year-old Weston Williams has pleaded guilty to a felony count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a girl under the age of 13. He'll be sentenced in March.

Authorities began investigating Williams last fall after the girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.

The girl told authorities she and Williams were smoking marijuana together at a home in St. Cloud in May of 2021. The girl said she got very high and kept falling asleep. Court records show when she woke up, Williams was on top of her having intercourse.

Police were later able to access Williams's Snapchat account and learned of conversations where he admitted to the girl he knew it was wrong and shouldn't have done what he did.

The girl also said Williams would text her photos and videos that were sexual in nature.

Williams was found living in Clearwater and arrested back in March.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution will ask a judge to sentence Williams to nine years in prison.

