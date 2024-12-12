Man Pleads Guilty to Causing Crash That Killed Belgrade Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Coon Rapids man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Belgrade woman last January.

Fifty-three-year-old Chad Seitz pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of methamphetamine and one count of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm.

The crash happened on Highway 55 between Belgrade and Brooten at around 6:45 a.m. on January 22nd.

According to court documents, Seitz told troopers that he "may have dozed off" while on his way from Starbuck to the Twin Cities.

A crash reconstruction by the Minnesota State Patrol indicated Seitz' car crossed over the centerline and hit 41-year-old Cassie Mithaugen's car head-on, killing her. A three-year-old girl in the back seat suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Court records show Mithaugen was taking the child to daycare when the fatal crash happened. Troopers say she was found dead at the scene after being partially ejected from the compact car she was driving.

The state trooper reported Seitz was showing signs of impairment, was fidgety, and was moving about in an unusual manner. A breath test did not show any alcohol in Seitz's system, but based on experience, training, and observations, the trooper believed Seitz was under the influence of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Seitz will be sentenced in Stearns County District Court on March 13th.

