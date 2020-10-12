Man Killed While Walking on Fremont Avenue in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- A Zimmerman man is dead after being struck by a car while walking on a street Friday night.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Scott Zoerb was walking in the west lane on Fremont Avenue just before 8:45 p.m. when a car also traveling westbound struck him.

Zoerb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Joel Brott says the driver of the car, 49-year-old Susan Dixon of Monticello, stopped and cooperated with authorities.

The sheriff says there is no evidence to suggest the driver was under the influence of alcohol or other drugs at the time of the incident.