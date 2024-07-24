Man Killed in Crash on Highway 23 Near Willmar

Man Killed in Crash on Highway 23 Near Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A man was killed in a crash on Highway 23 near Willmar.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday at about 7:45 a.m..

A semi driven by 30-year-old Marlo Guevara of Willmar was going east.

A car driven by 42-year-old Jose Nunez of Willmar was westbound. They collided near the intersection of County Road 5 Southwest.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Nunez died in the crash. He was not wearing his seatbelt. Guevara was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON