Man Killed in Crash on Highway 23 Near Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A man was killed in a crash on Highway 23 near Willmar.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday at about 7:45 a.m..

A semi driven by 30-year-old Marlo Guevara of Willmar was going east.

A car driven by 42-year-old Jose Nunez of Willmar was westbound. They collided near the intersection of County Road 5 Southwest.

Nunez died in the crash. He was not wearing his seatbelt. Guevara was not hurt.

