Man Killed in Crash on Highway 23 Near Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A man was killed in a crash on Highway 23 near Willmar.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday at about 7:45 a.m..
A semi driven by 30-year-old Marlo Guevara of Willmar was going east.
A car driven by 42-year-old Jose Nunez of Willmar was westbound. They collided near the intersection of County Road 5 Southwest.
Get our free mobile app
Nunez died in the crash. He was not wearing his seatbelt. Guevara was not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Jake Anderson for St. Cloud Mayor
- James Trantina for St. Cloud Mayor
- Carol Lewis for St. Cloud Mayor
- Steven Schiller for St. Cloud Mayor
- Anne Buckvold for St. Cloud Mayor
- Mike Conway for St. Cloud Mayor