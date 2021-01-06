Man Jailed After Threatening Utility Workers With Skid-Steer

DASSEL TOWNSHIP -- A Meeker County man is jailed after an altercation with utility workers at a cell tower site.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 71200 block of 240th Street in Dassel Township just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The caller said a man was threatening the workers as they were laying conduit.

The man, identified as 67-year-old John Forsen, was allegedly using his Bobcat skid-steer to try to overturn the equipment the workers were using and threatened to overturn their work trucks.

Deputies caught up with Forsen as he was returning to his home. They say Forsen was drunk and upset that the workers were out there. He was arrested on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and DUI.