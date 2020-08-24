Man Injured in a Crash Between His ATV and a Car

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP -- A New Ulm man is hurt after his ATV crashed with a car near Richmond Saturday. The crash happened on Cedar Island Lake Road in Wakefield Township at about 8:30 a.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 72-year-old Robert Gulden was driving his machine from his shed to his residence which was across the road. Gulden says he looked for oncoming traffic but didn't see any and began crossing the road.

The driver of the car, 58-year-old Robert Walden of Andover, was eastbound and said he didn't see the ATV crossing the road and struck the rear of the machine.

Gulden was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.