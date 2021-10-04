Man Indicted for Shipping Heroin Into MN Correctional Facility

MINNEAPOLIS – A St. Paul man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for attempted distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin, and for illegally having a gun as a felon.

According to court documents, on April 12, 2021, 39-year-old Walter Davis, a/k/a “Disney,” attempted to distribute a substance containing heroin by putting it into the United States mail, addressed to one or more recipients at a Minnesota state correctional facility.

On April 16, 2021, Davis also had a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver, a Rossi .357 Magnum revolver, and over 100 grams of heroin.

Davis has multiple prior felony convictions in Ramsey and Hennepin Counties and therefore is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

Davis is charged with one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon.

