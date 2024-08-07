Man Hurt in Wright County Rollover Wednesday

ROCKFORD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Maple Grove man was taken to the hospital after rolling his Corvette in Wright County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. in Rockford Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 46-year-old Joseph Montgomery was westbound on Highway 55 when his car left the road near Feldman Avenue and rolled.

Montgomery was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

