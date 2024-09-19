Man Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Cokato

COKATO (WJON News) -- A three-vehicle crash in Wright County sent a man to the hospital Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 12 in the city of Cokato just after 8:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Prius driven by 38-year-old Jabarti Abdirahman was westbound on Highway 12 and entering the city of Cokato at a high rate of speed and rear-ended a Ford F-350 pickup and then a Chevy cargo van.

Abdirahman was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 41-year-old William Koski of Dassel, and the driver of the van, 30-year-old Samuel Hoikka of Cokato were not hurt.

