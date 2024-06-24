Man Hurt in St. Cloud Crash Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man had to be taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on the southbound Highway 15 on-ramp from Stearns County Road 120 just before 12:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened when a car driven by 25-year-old Megan Bahe of Sartell and a car driven by 28-year-old Abdinasir Mohamed of St. Cloud collided on the ramp.

Bahe was not hurt, but Mohamed was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

