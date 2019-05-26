Man Hurt in Rear-End Crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- A Maple Grove man was hurt in a rear-end crash in Zimmerman Saturday afternoon. The incident happened on Highway 169 at 253rd Avenue shortly after 2:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 29-year-old Samantha Sams of Milaca was turned onto northbound Highway 169 from 253rd Avenue.

An SUV driven by 80-year-old Gary Williams of Maple Grove was going north on Highway 169, switched from the left lane into the right lane, and rear-ended the car.

Williams was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sams was not hurt.