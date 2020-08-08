Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- A man was hurt in a crash involving two motorcycles near Monticello Saturday morning. The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Highway 25 at County Road 37.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two motorcycles were going south on Highway 25 in the right lane.

Authorities say the first motorcycle, driven by 52-year-old Jeffrey Wiser of Coon Rapids, slowed down to take a right turn onto County Road 37 and was hit by the second motorcycle which was driven by 58-year-old Dean Billie of Coon Rapids. ]

Billie was airlifted to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Wiser was not hurt.