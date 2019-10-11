Man Hurt in Hwy 10 Crash Near Rice

RICE -- A Twin Cities man is hurt after crashing his SUV north of Rice Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Marcus Jones of Lakeville was heading east on Highway 10 and trying to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed when he lost control, entered the center median and traveled into oncoming traffic. Jones' vehicle struck a westbound minivan.

Jones was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 52-year-old Neal Wilson of Dennison, MN and his passenger, 78-year-old Judy Ramstead of Little Falls were not hurt.

