Man Hurt in Hwy 10 Crash Near Rice
RICE -- A Twin Cities man is hurt after crashing his SUV north of Rice Friday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Marcus Jones of Lakeville was heading east on Highway 10 and trying to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed when he lost control, entered the center median and traveled into oncoming traffic. Jones' vehicle struck a westbound minivan.
Jones was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the van, 52-year-old Neal Wilson of Dennison, MN and his passenger, 78-year-old Judy Ramstead of Little Falls were not hurt.
