Man Hurt in Fall From Morrison County Roof Saturday

PULASKI TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota man had to be airlifted to the hospital after falling from a roof in Morrison County.

The sheriff's office got a call Saturday at around 3:10 p.m. on a report that a man had fallen from the roof of a home on Quest Road just northeast of Harding.

The sheriff's office says 63-year-old Timothy Fox of Deerwood was on the roof working on a chimney when he slipped and fell about 20 feet to the ground.

Fox was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

