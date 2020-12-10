Man Hurt in Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER -- An Elk River man was hurt in a rear-end crash Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two pickups were northbound on Highway 169 in Elk River around 1:15 p.m. when the crash happened.

The patrol says the crash happened as traffic was slowing at the intersection of 189th Avenue Northwest.

A Ram pickup, driven by 20-year-old Clayton Nelson of Zimmerman, rear-ended a Chevy pickup driven by 65-year-old Paul Stenzel of Elk River.

Stenzel was brought to the hospital in Maple Grove for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Nelson was not hurt.