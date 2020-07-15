Man Hurt in Crash on I-94

OSAKIS -- One person was hurt in a crash near Osakis Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Interstate 94 when it veered to the left, hit the cable barrier, then veered to the right and came to a rest in the ditch.

The driver of the car, 40-year-old Henry Twinn of Fort Yates, North Dakota, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.