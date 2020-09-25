Man Hurt in Crash On Highway 10 in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A passenger was taken to the hospital after the pickup he was riding in was rear-ended by a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:00 a.m. Friday on eastbound Highway 10 at Highway 25 in Big Lake.

The pickup driven by 39-year-old Justin Crimmins of Pillager was stopped at a traffic light when the crash happened.

Forty-four-year-old Darel Crimmins of Arroyo Grande, California was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Justin Crimmins was not hurt.

The driver of the semi, 31-year-old Eric Rosa of Bethel, was not hurt.