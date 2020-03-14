Man Hurt in Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- An Iowa man was hurt in a crash just west of Monticello on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 at County Road 39.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 64-year-old Steven Anderson of Waterloo, was going east on Interstate 94 when it lost control, entered the drainage ditch, continued driving and then rebounded off of a freeway sign.

Authorities say the car then crossed back across the eastbound lanes of traffic and crashed into the center median.

Anderson was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Filed Under: Crash, interstate 94, minnesota state patrol, monticello
Categories: State/Regional News
