Man Hurt in Car Versus Semi Truck Crash

SILVER CREEK -- One person was hurt in a car versus semi-truck crash in Wright County on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Barton Avenue in Silver Creek Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going east on Interstate 94 when it rear-ended a semi-truck.

The driver of the car, 31-year-old Phillip Kako of Park Rapids, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 29-year-old Aaron Waddell of Ringsted, Iowa, was not hurt.

