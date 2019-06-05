Man Hurt in ATV Crash in Melrose

MELROSE -- A Melrose man was hurt in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on County Road 17 in Melrose.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a side-by-side ATV driven by 67-year-old John Hellermann and a pickup truck pulling a field roller, driven by 69-year-old Myron Reiman of Melrose were both going north on County Road 17.

The truck passed the ATV in the left lane. Then the ATV took a left turn into a field approach and hit the field roller.

Hellermann fell out of the ATV and was run over by the field roller. He was taken to Melrose Hospital with severe injuries.

Reiman, and the passenger in the ATV, 24-year-old Dylan Hellermann were not hurt.