Man Dies in House Fire South of Freeport

FREEPORT -- A Freeport man died in a house fire on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to a fire at a home south of Freeport around 9:00 a.m.

Authorities say a caller reported smoke coming from the house and believed the homeowner was still inside. The sheriff's office says shortly after deputies and fire departments arrived, the house became fully engulfed.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says after the fire was put out, the homeowner, 82-year-old Harvey Mayers was found dead inside.

No one else was hurt, and the fire is under investigation by the State State Fire Marshal.

The Melrose Police Department, Albany Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Freeport, Melrose and Albany Fire Departments assisted the sheriff's office.

