CLEAR LAKE -- A Clearwater man died in a crash Friday night. The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 24 near Clear Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going north on Highway 24 towards Highway 10. Authorities say the car drifted off the road to the right and hit a railroad crossing post at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the car, 77-year-old Brian Johnson, died at the scene.