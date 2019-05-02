UPDATE: State Patrol Releases Name of Man Killed Near Dassel

DASSEL -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Fairfax man who was killed in a crash involving a semi truck in Meeker County on Thursday morning. The incident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 15 near Dassel.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was going north and a pickup truck was going south on Highway 15 when the pickup crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit the semi. The semi rolled into the ditch and then into a pond.

The driver of the pickup, 80-year-old Lorenz Canfield of Fairfax, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 56-year-old Alfred Jutkiewicz of Boston, Massachusetts, was not hurt.