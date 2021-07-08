Man Crashes Car, Struck and Killed While Standing on the Road

ROSEVILLE -- A man is dead after crashing his car in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Honda Accord was speeding when it spun out of control and hit a guardrail on westbound Highway 36 in Roseville. The driver then got out of the vehicle and was standing in the middle of the road. A passing car stopped to help and that's when a Toyota Carolla that was in the right lane moved over to the left lane due to the other passing car that was parked on the right shoulder. The Toyota struck the driver of the crashed Honda, who was facing the wrong way in the left lane.

The man who died is 25-year-old Mustafa Yusuf of Minneapolis.

The driver of the Toyota is 25-year-old Kevin Lee of Manitowac, Wisconsin.

The incident happened at about 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

