Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County man is charged with threatening to assault and kill his ex-girlfriend.

According to charges filed in Stearns County, officers were called to the Kwik Trip store in St. Joseph January 9th. The woman reported being harassed by 21-year-old Max O'Connor.

Officers arrived and viewed multiple messages from O'Connor where they say he was threatening to assault her with a bat and later indicating he was going to show up with a gun and kill her.

The woman said the threats started since the pair broke up. She said she would receive the threats from various phone numbers and they were constant since the break-up.

According to the court records, the threats go as far back as December 27th, 2019.

O'Connor is charged with two felony counts of making threats of violence. His next scheduled court appearance is set for January 31st.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app