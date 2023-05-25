Man Charged With Hitting St. Cloud Boy for Letting Dog Out

Man Charged With Hitting St. Cloud Boy for Letting Dog Out

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Otsego man is charged with a felony for allegedly hitting a boy for letting the dog out of the apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Deshun Juma is charged with malicious punishment of a child under the age of four.

St. Cloud Police were called to a residence along Savanna Avenue Tuesday night. A woman told officers that Juma hit the toddler on the buttocks and back while holding him up by the ankle. The woman also said Juma hit the boy in the face.

Officers took photos of the boy's face which showed redness, swelling, and a large scratch under the child's eye. Records show the boy was still upset and was crying.

Get our free mobile app

Juma allegedly admitted to officers that he became upset when the dog was let out, and hit the boy on the buttocks and back.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

NEXT UP: 10 Tips For Online Grocery Shopping

10 Things Minnesotans Have to Have While Garage Sale Hopping

It's garage sale season in Minnesota! While everyone is really excited to get out there and find great deals, there are a few things we need to remember to bring with us while garage sale hopping.

9 Times People from Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Featured on MasterChef

How many MasterChef contestants are from our neck of the woods: Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa? There are actually 9 former contestants from one of those three states! Below you'll find those contestants, where they're from, and what season they were on.

Filed Under: stearns county district court
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON