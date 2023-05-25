Man Charged With Hitting St. Cloud Boy for Letting Dog Out

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Otsego man is charged with a felony for allegedly hitting a boy for letting the dog out of the apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Deshun Juma is charged with malicious punishment of a child under the age of four.

St. Cloud Police were called to a residence along Savanna Avenue Tuesday night. A woman told officers that Juma hit the toddler on the buttocks and back while holding him up by the ankle. The woman also said Juma hit the boy in the face.

Officers took photos of the boy's face which showed redness, swelling, and a large scratch under the child's eye. Records show the boy was still upset and was crying.

Juma allegedly admitted to officers that he became upset when the dog was let out, and hit the boy on the buttocks and back.

