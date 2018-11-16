Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run of St. Cloud Pedestrian

ST. CLOUD -- A Minneapolis man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in St. Cloud. Twenty-year-old Jeremiah Brown faces a felony count of failing to stop after a crash that caused injury or death.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses saw a small black car proceed through a green light before hitting an elderly man who was crossing 1st Street North Wednesday afternoon. That man, 84-year-old Mohammed Intale of St. Cloud, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses say after the collision, a man got out of the driver's seat and began approaching the victim, but then got back in the car and left the scene.

Those witnesses also provided police with a license plate number which was tracked to a home on 12th Avenue North. The car was found behind the home with significant damage to the hood and windshield.

Police then made contact with Brown at that address who admitted he was driving the car on 1st Street North and was heading through a green light when a man ran out in front of the car. He told police he didn't see the man until he was struck.

Brown said he briefly checked on the victim but then panicked and drove straight to the home. He allegedly admitted he had a cell phone and could have called the police but didn't.