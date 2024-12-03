Man Arrested After Skipping Court Hearing in Sex Assault Case

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have found and arrested a man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a runaway girl last spring.

Twenty-four-year-old Yasin Dawid Abdulkadir of St. Cloud was booked into the Stearns County Jail on Monday after failing to appear at a November hearing.

Abdulkadir will now be sentenced on January 28th after pleading guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 15-year-old victim.

A second man, 32-year-old Robert Bernard previously pleaded guilty to the same charge.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Bernard, and Abdulkadir went with the girl to a north St. Cloud apartment building last May and had sexual intercourse with her.

The victim later told police that more than one man sexually assaulted her while she and another girl were runaways.

Police made contact with Bernard at an apartment in the 500 block of 8th Avenue South the morning of May 5th after the second runaway girl had called police to report the incidents. Bernard admitted to having intercourse with the victim but told police she told him that she was 19 years old and the other girl said she was 18 years old.

Bernard will be sentenced on January 24th.

