St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Runaway Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man will be sentenced on September 16th after pleading guilty to having intercourse with a runaway girl.

Thirty-two-year-old Robert Bernard has pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim between the ages of 14 and 15 years old.

Charges filed in Stearns County District Court alleged Bernard went with the girl to a north St. Cloud apartment building and had sexual intercourse with her. The victim later told police that more than one man sexually assaulted her while she and another girl were runaways.

The other man charged in the case is 26-year-old Andre Sudor Jr.

Police made contact with Bernard at an apartment in the 500 block of 8th Avenue South the morning of May 5th after the second runaway girl had called police to report the incidents.

The victim was found the following day and gave a statement to the police about the assaults.

Court records show Bernard admitted to having intercourse with the victim but said she told him that she was 19 years old and the other girl said she was 18 years old.

Sudor Jr. is due in court on September 5th.

