Man Arrested After Shots Fired in St. Cloud Home New Year’s Eve
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have arrested a man after a shooting incident on New Year's Eve.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Clearwater Road just before midnight Tuesday on reports of a man with a gun.
Officers arrived to find multiple people both inside and outside the home. Witnesses told officers that no one was hurt and no one was shot.
Through their investigation police learned that a man who lives there was involved in an altercation inside the home. During the argument, 44-year-old Willie White allegedly retrieved a gun and fired two shots inside the home.
White was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun, reckless discharge of a gun, and threats of violence.
