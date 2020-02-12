Man Accused of Biting Co-Workers Cheek Pleads Guilty

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man accused of biting the cheek of his co-worker and trying to stab him with a screwdriver has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dustin Dobbins pleaded guilty to felony 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast on the morning of July 31st, 2019. A man told officers he was starting his workday around 8:00 a.m. when Dobbins arrived and the two exchanged words.

Records show Dobbins got angry and came at the victim with one fist up and a screwdriver in the other hand. The victim said Dobbins was trying several times to stab him with the tool. The victim said he was able to pull Dobbins in close so he couldn't be stabbed and Dobbins bit him in the cheek, removing a piece of flesh. A company foreman arrived and took the screwdriver away from Dobbins.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dobbins will be sentenced on April 15th.

