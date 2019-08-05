St. Cloud Man Charged with Biting Co-Worker

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man is accused of biting the cheek of his co-worker and trying to stab him with a screwdriver.

A criminal complaint filed in Benton County charges 29-year-old Dustin Dobbins with two counts of felony 2nd-degree assault.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast Wednesday morning. A man told officers he was starting his workday around 8:00 a.m. when Dobbins arrived and the two exchanged words.

Records show Dobbins got angry and came at the victim with one fist up and a screwdriver in the other hand. The victim said Dobbins was trying several times to stab him with the tool. The victim said he was able to pull Dobbins in close so he couldn't be stabbed and Dobbins bit him in the cheek, removing a piece of flesh.

A company foreman arrived and took the screwdriver away from Dobbins.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and Dobbins was booked into the Benton County Jail.