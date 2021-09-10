St. Paul Man Accused of Pointing a Gun at a Woman in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Paul man is charged with pointing a gun at a woman's head and taking her car while at a St. Cloud hotel.

According to the charges, the woman said she was at a hotel with 31-year-old Dominique Watson Saturday when he began accusing her of cheating on him.

Records show Watson told her he was leaving to complete a drug deal, pointed a gun at her head, and said: "(expletive), give me your keys". The woman responded that he could ask for her keys instead of telling her. Watson allegedly continued yelling at the woman and spit on her.

The complaint states that Watson told her as he was leaving that if she called the cops, he would kill her and her family.

Watson was arrested later that night in Mille Lacs County. He is charged with 1st-degree aggravated robbery involving a gun, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and threats of violence.

Stearns County Jail records show Watson is also wanted on a Chicago, Illinois warrant for fleeing police.

