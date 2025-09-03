March 12, 1935 - August 28, 2025

A private family service will be held for MaDonna Mary Symalla, age 90, who died Thursday, August 28, 2025, at the Benedictine Assumption Home in Cold Spring, Minnesota

MaDonna was born in Cold Spring to Clarence and Caroline (Theis) Kuebelbeck. She married Aloysius Symalla on February 14, 1953, in Mother of God Church, Waukegan, IL.

She is survived by her children, Ellie (Ken) Hondl, Val (Alan) Ferche, Joe (Ann), Cheri (Ron) Kraemer, Lori (Dave) Schlangen, Nick (Ann); 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al; parents, Caroline Theis and Clarence Kuebelbeck; step-father, Harry Thomas.

The family would like to thank the Benedictine Assumption Community and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care of their mom.