M. Virginia Bollig, 71, St. Joseph

July 17, 1851 - September 23, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for M. Virginia Bollig, age 71 of St. Joseph who passed away peacefully, Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Private interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the parish Gathering Space in Sartell.

Virginia was born July 17, 1951 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Donald and Doris (Abbott) Bahe. She was a 1969 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School. Virginia married Donald L. Bollig on May 29, 1971 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was employed by Fingerhut for many years and later by the St. Cloud Hospital until her retirement. Virginia was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Virginia enjoyed motorcycle trips with Don, gardening, reading, decorating her house for the holidays and her minions, baking and cooking and her apple trees. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Don; daughters, Holly (Nicholas) Bollig and Angie (Craig) Jungles; four grandchildren; Zach, Ashley, Cara, Samantha; brothers, Donald and David; sisters, Barb, Patricia, Pam and Michelle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Suzanne; and godson, Mark.

Virginia’s family would like to thank CentraCare Home Health and Hospice for the care and service they provided.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.