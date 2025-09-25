PHOENIX (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Lynx play a crucial Game three in their WNBA semi-final series with the Phoenix Mercury. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Phoenix.

The series is tied at one game apiece after the teams split the two games played at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Lynx came back from a big deficit in game one to win the opener, then they lost game two in overtime after having a 20-point lead.

Hitting the Hardwood's Mitchell Hansen of St. Cloud says the guards will play a key role in the pivotal game three.

You have Napheesa Collier, who will obviously be an MVP-caliber player, and she will lead the way. Kayla McBride can give this team a spark from deep, but Courtney Williams is the glue that keeps it all together, and she's the kind of player that can take over games.

Game four is on Sunday at 6:00 p.m., also in Phoenix. This is a best three out of five series.

The other semi-final series between Las Vegas and Indiana is also tied at one game apiece.

Get our free mobile app

Hansen is on the News @ Noon Show on WJON every Thursday throughout the WNBA playoffs.