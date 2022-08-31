Lynette Ann DeLuca, 50, Randall

May 28, 1972 - August 28, 2022

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, for Lynette A. DeLuca, 50 of Randall who passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Lynette was born on May 28, 1972 in Le Mars, IA to William and Doris (Carter) Weber. She enjoyed shopping, animals and traveling.

Survivors include her husband Ronald Rossetti of Randall; mother, Doris Weber of Sauk Rapids; children, Nicole Warrick of St. Paul, Nathaniel Warrick of Sauk Rapids, and Quentin Franklin of St. Cloud; and sisters, Nancy Silver of St. Cloud, Lisa Kolbe of New Munich and Lana Weber of Sauk Rapids. She was preceded in death by her father; and sister, Rose Rosebear.