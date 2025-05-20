ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new theatre company is getting ready to take center stage in St. Cloud. Lykke Theatre's goal is to create joy and meaningful connections through storytelling.

Lykke (pronounced Luka) is a Scandinavian word that relates to happiness and balance

Co-founders Kelli Killmer and Megan Seamans have worked together since 2013 and thought the time was right to launch the company. Killmer says the theatre will focus on adults:

"Megan and I both work in the high school theater world as well, so we also work with high school students, not a part of Lykke Theatre, and so this was sort of a new outlet for us that way, to work with adults, when we normally work with teenagers."

Megan Seamans and Kelli Killmer of Lykke Theatre, PHOTO courtesy of Kelli Killmer/Lykke Theatre Megan Seamans and Kelli Killmer of Lykke Theatre, PHOTO courtesy of Kelli Killmer/Lykke Theatre loading...

What will be Lykke Theatre's first show be, and when will it be held?

Killmer says they will be holding auditions for their first production, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" on June 2nd and 3rd, with the musical performance from August 27th - 29th at Milk and Honey Ciders in St. Joseph.

IMAGE courtesy of Kelli Killmer/Lykke Theatre IMAGE courtesy of Kelli Killmer/Lykke Theatre loading...

Killmer says both she and Seamans love the Spelling Bee show and really like the smaller cast size of it:

"The premise of the show is very funny, it's adults playing 12 year old kids at a spelling bee, there are some adult roles as well but actual adult characters but mostly their playing 12 year olds, and so it's just very funny, it's very light hearted, very heart warming, and it brings us joy and makes us laugh so that's why we decided to do it (laughs)."

Lykke Theatre is an LLC right now, but they hope to become a non-profit down the road

She says, like any new venture, there will be a learning curve, but they are excited to bring their vision to life. Tickets for the show are on sale now on their website for $18. Use this link to take you to their website for tickets.

IMAGE courtesy of Lykke Theatre IMAGE courtesy of Kelli Killmer/Lykke Theatre loading...

