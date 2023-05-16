Luella M. Kraemer, 89, Paynesville

December 29, 1933 - May 15, 2023

attachment-Luella Kraemer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Luella M. Kraemer, 89, of Paynesville will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Luella passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, Monday 15, 2023 at her home in Plymouth. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Luella was born December 29, 1933 in Luxemburg, Minnesota to Christ and Agnes (Millerbernd) Tschumperlin. She grew up in Eden Valley; later in life she lived and worked in St. Cloud. Luella married Werner J. Kraemer on November 28, 1957 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. They lived and farmed in Lake Henry for 35 years, retiring in 1989 and they moved to Paynesville. Luella was an active member of St. Louis Parish.

Luella is survived by her children, Evelyn (Jeff) Olson, Jeanette Kraemer, Carolyn Oldani, George (Tina) Kraemer, JoAnn (Larry) Barbetta; 12 grandchildren, Cesarina, Krista, Blake, Tom, Jenny, Tammy, Amber, Hillary, Sharon, Mark, Victoria, Taylor; 11 great grandchildren; and brother, Kenny (Gailia).

Luella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Werner; son-in-law, Carl Oldani; brothers, Gene and Ray.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.