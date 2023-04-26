Lucy A. Mugg, 84, St. Cloud

February 11, 1939 - April 26, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lucy A. Mugg, age 84, of St. Cloud. Lucy passed away April 26, 2023 at the Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Burial will take place at the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and will continue one hour prior to service at the church on Monday.

Lucy was born February 11, 1939 in Holdingford, MN to Henry and Rose (Moritz) Brinkman. She graduated from Holdingford High School in 1957. She married Wilfred Mugg on July 11, 1960 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. She was a longtime and active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church where she worked many years with the funeral committee. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Lucy is survived by her children Judy (Tom) Wollin of Vergas, Jim (Allyson) Mugg of Bowlus, Don Mugg of Bowlus, Sandy (Ed) Odens of Ashby, Brenda (Jim) Anderson of Sartell, Linda (Bill) Junco of Hudson, WI, Cindy (Paul) Moe of Ashby, 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, siblings Bernice Czech of Little Falls, Marian Brinkman of Annandale, Joseph Brinkman of Florida, and Alice Skwira of Opole.

Preceding Lucy in death were her parents, husband Wilfred, granddaughter Lori Odens, siblings Thereisa Fussy, Lawrence Brinkman, Eleanor Lehner and Ruth Opatz.