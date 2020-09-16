Lucille L. Goenner, 92, Clear Lake

November 17, 1927 - September 15, 2020

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Lucille L. Goenner who passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Lucille L. Goenner was born on November 17, 1927 to Frank and Laura (Gresser) Habermann in St. Anthony Village near Albany. She was united in marriage to Ralph Goenner on August 28, 1948 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Lucille worked on the farm as a homemaker and also worked in the kitchen in Shoemaker Hall at the Teacher’s College. She was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, and the Prayer Chain. She was also a member of Clear Lake American Legion Post 354 Auxiliary. Lucille enjoyed gardening, working on the farm, playing cards, fishing, canning, sewing, baking, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was kind, hard-working, and always kept busy.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Gary (Anita) of Waconia, Mary (Rick) Porwoll of Clear Lake, Larry (Terri) of Clear Lake, and Matt (Kristen) of Becker; 11 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; son, Allan; sisters, Bertha Lang and Delores Ramler; and brothers, Herb and Don Habermann.