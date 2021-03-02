Lucille H. Marthaler, 87, Cold Spring

November 13, 1933 - March 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Rockville, MN for Lucille H. Marthaler, age 87, who died Monday, at Assumption Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Lucille was born in St. Nicholas, MN to William and Veronica (Pauly) Loesch. She married Melvin Marthaler July 6, 1955, in Lake Henry, MN.

Lucille did daycare for thirty years. She enjoyed crafts and decorating cakes. She was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Christian Women and Infant of Prague Mission Group.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin; children, Barb (Chuck) Froehling, Mary Kay Marthaler, Brenda (Ed) Molitor, Shari (Bob) Gross; siblings, Clarence (Sandi) Loesch, Richard (Joyce) Loesch; grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica) Molitor, Bryan Molitor, Ryan Gross, Nathan Gross, Tracy Taufen, Holly (Brian) Dietman, Amber (Kurt) Bowman; 9 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Arnold Loesch, Elmer Loesch, Ervin Loesch, Evelyn Ramler, Alice Fuechtmann; great granddaughter, Olivia Bowman.