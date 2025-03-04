Luci Lingini is such a sweet girl.

This 2-year-old mixed breed was a stray. But since she arrived at the Tri-County Humane Society a month ago, staffers say she's been a friendly, sweet and happy girl who adores attention.

Staff say Luci loves belly rubs (don't we all) and will flop over for extra belly rubs when she gets the chance.

Since a somewhat timid Luci arrived at the shelter, she's really come out of her shell.

She loves going on walks on a leash and is getting "rave reviews from volunteer walkers, who say she heels perfectly and watches her people carefully for instruction." That says that Luci is a great companion for outdoor adventures.

Luci is spayed and ready join her forever family.

Get our free mobile app

If you're interested in this beautiful brown and white girl, call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet.

NOTE: The Tri-County Humane Society is closed today and tomorrow for some technology updates, reopening on Thursday, March 6.

You can also make an adoption hold on Luci.

"An adoption hold reserves this animal for the customer for 24 hours after the animal is ready to be adopted. An adoption hold is nonrefundable and nontransferable. The adoption fee plus tax will still need to be paid in full. TCHS accepts multiple adoption holds, but it's always first come, first served. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, deworming, any medical procedures, and general care. Adoption holds may be placed on adoptable animals by calling 320-252-0896."

The Tri-County Humane Society is open Monday-through-Friday, Noon-to-6 pm and Saturday and Sunday from Noon-to-5 pm. Again, it's closed March 4 and 5 for software updates.