Lucas J. Connelly, 63, Royalton

March 24, 1961 - July 6, 2024

Memorial Services will be 11:30 AM Saturday, July 13, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Lucas J. Connelly who passed away at his residence on Saturday. Visitation will be one and a half hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Family will be having a private burial at a later date.

Lucas John Connelly was born on March 24, 1961 in Mason City, IA to John and Barbara (Quitney) Connelly. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1980 and then went on to graduate from the St. Cloud Technical Community College Agricultural Program. Right out of college Lucas started to work as a Lab Assistant for Performance Food Group (PFG) in Rice and continued to do that for 41 years. He was gentle, kind, happy, and easy going person who always had a smile or a smirk on his face. In his spare time Lucas participated in a bowling league and softball league. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Twins and Vikings. He was a loyal family man and always attended family events.

Lucas is survived by his mother Barabara of Sartell; siblings, Donna (David) Schulzetenberg of St. Augusta, Carmen Connelly of St. Cloud, Susan Crocker of Allen, TX and John Patrick Connelly of Waite Park.

He is preceded in death by his father, John; brother Christopher; and brother-in-law Daniel Crocker Sr.